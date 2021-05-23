Overturning Dirty Heritage: The new rules aim to tighten regulations on forgotten coal by-products.Politics

Springfield — After years of efforts by environmental activists to drive action on this issue, the Illinois Contamination Control Commission has released findings and recommendations related to the regulation of coal ash storage.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, coal ash is a collection of by-products of coal-fired power plants, including fly ash, bottom ash, boiler slag and various other residues.

This material, also known as coal-burning residue, is typically stored in a reservoir at the site of a coal-fired power plant known as a surface reservoir.

Reservoir usually contains large amounts of hazardous materials such as mercury, cadmium and arsenic, which can contaminate or contaminate surrounding water bodies and drinking water.

Some landfill operators have taken appropriate steps to reduce pollution from reservoirs, but until recently they have been largely unregulated and in some cases completely exposed to the elements.

“Ugly stepchild”

Jennifer Cassel, a lawyer for Earthjustice, a non-profit environmental law group, called coal ash regulation the “ugly stepchild” of environmental issues, noting that legislators are not paying close attention to the issue.

“It has been exempt from regulation for many years, even though there was a lot of evidence that it was already harmful to groundwater, polluting it and creating a truly volatile situation,” Cassel said. Told.

According to Cassel, the problem first became apparent after a coal ash storage embankment broke down at the Kingston fossil plant in Hariman, Tennessee in 2008. Levee failures release more than 5.4 million cubic yards of coal ash into the environment, requiring serious pollution and lengthy cleanup processes.

The incident drew public attention to the issue of coal ash storage and created a wave of state and federal action to address the issue.

Andrew Rehn, a water resources engineer at the Prairie Rivers Network, said the coal ash disposal site will leave a lasting mark on the environment even after the plant is closed.

Rehn said the purification and regulation of coal by-products was once again at the forefront when Illinois reached a “turning point” in its transition from coal.

One such example in Illinois is the Vermilion power plant, a former coal-fired power plant owned by Dynegy, which was closed in 2011. It is located in the middle fork of the Vermilion River, northwest of Danville.

According to the American Rivers, the site still contains more than 3.3 million cubic yards of coal ash produced during the 55 years that the power plant was in operation, and is the only designated wild scenic spot in Illinois. It poses a threat to the river.

Cassel said the site is the largest for coal ash purification, as pollutants are beginning to seep into the river from regulating reservoirs due to improper storage methods, while natural erosion poses a more complex problem. He said it was a concern.

The river “is paving its way towards these leaching ash ponds, making them increasingly unstable almost every day. It’s a fairly surprising amount of erosion,” Cassel said.

The site is currently the subject of two pending proceedings filed by Earth Justice on behalf of the Prairie River Network. One has been filed in federal court and the other in the Illinois Pollution Control Board. Both have accused Dynegy of violating state and federal environmental regulations due to the continued leaching of coal ash at the site.

However, the vermilion power plant was not the only place that was found to violate environmental standards.

According to a 2018 report jointly published by the Environmental Integrity Project, Earthjustice, Prairie Rivers Network, and the Sierra Club, 22 of 24 coal-fired power plants in Illinois have been contaminated with groundwater from coal ash spills and leaching. I am reporting.

Rehn confirmed that the data needed to be collected in accordance with regulations issued by the US Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 confirmed the expectations of each group and emphasized the need for further action, and coal ash pollution in Illinois. He said it led to the passage of the Prevention Act. 2019.

New rule

Following that 2019 bill, the Contamination Control Commission released new rules and findings last month, finalizing the rules that coal-fired power plant owners and operators must comply with.

According to a statement released by the Illinois EPA, the rules “provide public health and environmental protection.”

“After extensive public comments, these regulations are a comprehensive state permit program that manages all aspects of CCR surface reservoirs, including site regulation, design, construction, operation, closure, post-closure care, and restoration. Will be established for the release. “

This rule requires the owner or operator of a coal ash disposal site to move coal ash to a landfill or disposal site equipped with a protective lining and groundwater monitoring system. Owners and operators must bear the full cost of transporting all materials or modifying and complying with the coal ash disposal site.

Under the Coal Ash Contamination Prevention Act, owners of coal ash surface reservoirs are required to pay an initial cost of $ 50,000 for each closed coal ash plant and $ 75,000 for a plant that has not yet been closed.

The bill requires an annual fee of $ 25,000 for unclosed sites and $ 15,000 for closed sites that have not completed proper post-closure care. These fees are paid to the State Environmental Protection and Inspection Fund.

In addition, all coal ash storage sites not owned by the municipality provide financial guarantees in the form of bonds, trust funds or letters of credit that guarantee that repairs will be paid if the responsible company runs out of funds. Responsible for Abandon the site.

Under the new regulations, IEPA has established two authorization processes to guide proper storage and cleanup efforts.

Operating permits relate to active coal ash disposal sites and companies must meet their maintenance, dust control and pollution mitigation obligations. Coal ash sites that choose to close or are forced to close due to a breach will be issued a closure construction permit.

“Big step forward”The rule also requires that the site owner or operator publicly post all permits and documents related to the project and allow public review and feedback on the storage or cleanup process.

“These rules actually provide guidance on how to answer that question about the process that needs to be done to ensure that the cleanup is done correctly and that the general public is involved in the process. I think this is an important part. About doing cleanup, “Rehn said.

Mr. Cassel said the new rules are a “major step forward” in ensuring that proper protection for coal ash purification and closure is in place.

“When many of these ash ponds are closed, it is really a priority to take safety measures so that the community is not exposed to these heavy metals that seep out in a safe and protective way. It came out of a coal ash pond for decades or centuries, “she said.

Cassel and Len expect site cleanup to continue next year as a result of new regulations, but environmentalists continue to consider issues related to coal ash, unresolved historic coal ash. We are planning to open a new subdocket for disposal issues.

Cassel also said the new rules could serve as an example for other states to move forward.

“We are one of the first states to take a truly comprehensive approach to how to handle coal ash ponds,” Cassel said. “I think the provisions of transparency and public participation in particular can serve as a model for other states, and community voices are certain about how to best limit pollution from such things. Make it sound like. “