Apple Grants Computer Chip Course Grant to Historically Black Colleges

The Apple Inc logo hangs on October 16, 2019 at the entrance to the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, NY, USA. REUTERS / Mike Segar

June 17 (Reuters)-Apple Inc (AAPL.O) On Thursday, it said it would provide $ 5 million to four historic black colleges to help expand its engineering program to design chips that power electronics.

Apple said $ 5 million will be distributed over three years to Alabama A & M University, Howard University in Washington, DC, Morgan State University in Baltimore, and Prairie View A & M University in Texas. The funding comes from Apple’s broader racial justice initiative, with an initial funding announced last year of $ 100 million.

The grant aims to support the engineering departments of each school and focus on expanding course work in areas such as computing architecture and chip design. According to Apple, the money will also support hardware technology fellowships and internships.

Apple has custom designed many of its flagship device chips, including the central processing unit for Mac computers and iPhones, and special chips for AirPods headphones that help it work smoothly with other Apple devices.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environmental, Policy and Social Initiatives, said: statement.

Report by Stephen Nellis of San Francisco.Edited by Dan Grebler

Our standard: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.